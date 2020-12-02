Bobcat burned in California wildfire set for release to wild

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A young bobcat that was badly burned in a Southern California wildfire will be released back into the wild. The San Diego Humane Society says the 7- to 9-month-old female was picked up Tuesday from a wildlife center and taken to an area near fire site that has abundant food and water sources. The cat was discovered near the fire that erupted in September near the small city of Yucaipa in San Bernardino County. It was sparked by a pyrotechnic device a couple used for a gender reveal party. The humane society says the emaciated cat recovered and is now a “feisty predator” who can fend for herself.