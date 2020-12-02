Brewers trade Knebel, make tender deadline decisions

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Brewers were active on the final day before the non-tender deadline. The team made several roster moves including trading reliever Corey Knebel to the Dodgers for a player to be named later or cash.

Knebel spent the past five season in Milwaukee. The 29-year old struggled last season in his return from injury. He posted a 6.08 ERA in 15 games.

The Brewers also announced they reached one-year deals with Orlando Arcia, Omar Narvaez, Manny Pina and Daniel Vogelbach. The club also tendered contracts to pitchers Josh Hader and Brandon Woodruff.

Milwaukee elected to non-tender outfielder Ben Gamel, utility player Jace Peterson and pitcher Alex Claudio. They will become free agents.