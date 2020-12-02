Burglar caught on video stealing Christmas decorations

BOSTON, Mass. (CNN/WKOW) -- The real-life Grinch targeted a Boston business, stealing everything from Christmas trees and wreaths to ribbon.

The crime happened at a garden center after midnight on Monday.

"I believe two trees and about 20 to 25 wreaths," said Steven Vilasboas, owner of Garden Patch.





At first, he said he noticed some ribbon and wreaths out of place and then he saw the door of his business was broken into.

When he got inside later Monday morning he saw the worst of it.

"They stole the registers they smashed the credit card terminals our surveillance they stole our chainsaw our backpack blower basically all the equipment we use at Christmas time," he said.

The late night intruder cost the small business $8,000 to $10,000.

“I pretty much cried because owning a small business is challenging and during a pandemic and it's seasonal and it's very stressful," said Vilasboas.