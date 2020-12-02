California boy, 11, fatally shoots self during online class

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — An 11-year-old California boy has died after shooting himself during a Zoom distance-learning class while his microphone and camera were off. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in Woodbridge Wednesday morning and found the boy with a self-inflicted head wound. He died at a hospital. Deputies told KOVR-TV that the boy’s microphone and camera were off when he shot himself during a sixth-grade Zoom class. The Woodbridge Elementary School student’s name and other details weren’t immediately released. The school district is offering counseling and bereavement support to staff and students.