Dane County officials promise new health order; November deadliest month so far

MADISON (WKOW) -- Officials representing Madison and Dane County said that they plan to issue a new health order before the current COVID-19 restrictions expire later this month.

Public Health Madison and Dane County Director Janel Heinrich made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency Order #10 is set to expire just after midnight on Dec. 16.

Heinrich said her agency would replace the order before that time but did not say exactly when.

Emergency Order #10 includes many of the county's rules like limits on gatherings, business capacity and a mask mandate.

Heinrich pointed to the effects of COVID-19 in the county as reasoning for needing a new order.

In November, the pandemic took more lives in Dane County than any previous month, Heinrich said. The total number of county residents killed by the disease now stands at 101.

The number of people hospitalized with the disease in Dane County as of yesterday, 172, was ten times higher than the low in September. The same is true for the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU: 41.