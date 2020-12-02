DNR says 40 deer killed in poaching case

(WKOW) -- The Department of Natural Resources is investigating a deer poaching case.

Lieutenant Robin Barnhardt, a DNR Conservation Warden, says six to eight juveniles in Clark County are being investigated for using spotlights to shoot and kill around 40 deer and a horse.

"Legal and ethical hunters absolutely, positively divorce themselves from this activity. This is not hunting, this is wanton and random killing," Barnhardt said.

Illegally killing a deer is considered hunting outside of season, a Class A misdemeanor.

Other charges may be considered given the number and nature of the killings.