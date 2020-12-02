Driver seriously hurt after hitting a tree on Williamson Street

MADISON (WKOW) -- A driver is seriously hurt after a crash on Williamson street early Wednesday morning, according to Madison police.

Police responded to a single-car crash near the intersection of South Brearly and Williamson streets around 1:30 a.m.

Officers found a driver inside the car after it hit a tree. Police say first responders had to extricate the driver from the car "due to the amount of damage."

The driver was sent to the hospital with "significant injuries."

Police say "evidence of high speeds and alcohol use" was found at the scene.