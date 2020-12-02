DWD begins accepting applications for extended unemployment benefits

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Department of Workforce Development has started accepting applications for a program that helps Wisconsin residents who have exhausted their regular unemployment insurance benefits and pandemic emergency unemployment compensation.

The DWD's Extended Benefits provides up to 13 additional weeks of payments to individuals who have exhausted 26 weeks of regular unemployment insurance benefits and 13 weeks of PEUC.

The program does not apply to individuals collecting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Extended Benefits: Payment amount is equivalent to the individual's regular UI benefit amount. Duration is up to 13 weeks. The first payable week is retroactive to the week ending May 23, 2020 or the first week after an individual has exhausted his or her regular UI and PEUC, whichever is later. he last payable week will be the week ending November 7, 2020.



Applying for EB: Individuals who have exhausted regular UI and PEUC will have a link in the "Important Message" section on their claimant portal dashboard to file for EB. Individuals who exhausted regular UI and PEUC and are no longer filing will be notified of potential eligibility by mail. Individuals with remaining balances of regular UI or PEUC will continue to draw those benefit payments until exhausted. Individuals filing will be provided messaging in their claimant portal prior to exhausting benefits and will be able to submit a new initial application to continue their benefit payment under EB.



For more information about extended benefits, click here.