Ex-NFL player Carlos Rogers pleads guilty in fraud scheme

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A 12th former NFL player has pleaded guilty in Kentucky in a multimillion-dollar health-fraud scheme. Former Washington Football Team and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Carlos Rogers pleaded guilty Monday to one charge of conspiring to defraud a program set up to reimburse former players for out-of-pocket medical expenses. Prosecutors allege the players targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan. The plan provides tax-free reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical care expenses not covered by insurance. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that the charges were consolidated in Kentucky because the fraudulent claims were processed through an insurance data center in Lexington.