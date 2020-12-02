Gov. Evers to give State of the State address virtually

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that he will deliver his State of the State address and biennial budget meeting virtually as the pandemic remains a concern.

“I have spent the better part of the last year encouraging Wisconsinites to stay home as often as possible, practice social distancing, and limit interactions and gatherings with people outside of their immediate households. As you both know, I believe elected leaders must lead by example,” said Gov. Evers in a letter to legislative leaders. “To this end, and consistent with our continued recommendations to Wisconsinites, I will deliver my State of the State address and budget message to Wisconsinites virtually next year.”

Gov. Evers also asked lawmakers to come together virtually as they listen to the address, instead of gathering in person at the Capitol Building.

The State of the State will be delivered Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.