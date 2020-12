MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say they went door-to-door Monday night after several guns were stolen from a home on the city's west side.

Officers say they were called to a Denton Place home around 8:15 p.m. after the homeowner returned to find it had been burglarized.

A door had been kicked in and three handguns had been stolen.

Before leaving the neighborhood, the investigating officer distributed burglary prevention/notification forms to other nearby homes.