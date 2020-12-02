Janesville murder still in Illinois 10 months after being charged; extradition process underway

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- After nearly 10 months, a homicide suspect will be brought to Wisconsin to face charges in a Janesville double murder.

Marcus Randle El has been in an Illinois prison since February. He's charged in Rock County for the deaths of Brittany McAdory, 28, and Seairaha Winchester, 31. They were found shot on Janesville's northeast side on Feb. 10.

Randle El turned himself in to authorities in Illinois on Feb. 15, but he was taken to Menard Correctional in Illinois because at the time of the homicides, he was on parole for a previous home invasion conviction.

Randle El is scheduled to be released from Menard Correctional on Dec. 11. The Rock County District Attorney's office tells 27 News they have begun the paperwork to get a Governor's warrant to bring Randle El to Wisconsin to face two counts of first-degree intentional homicide charges and two weapons charges for the deaths of McAdory and Winchester. Getting a special warrant may take up to 90 days.

In the meantime, Randle El will be transferred to the local jail in Randolph County, Illinois, says Assistant DA Gerald Urbik. He will be held on a Rock County District Attorney's detainer. Randle El could make a court appearance in Randolph County as early as Dec. 14, Urbik says, for purposes of bail or to address another matter, his waiver of an extradition hearing.

Randle El waived extradition in February. Urbik says if a judge in Randolph County finds Randle El's previous waiver was sufficient, the defendant could be brought to Wisconsin sooner and without the Governor's warrant.

Once Randle El is brought to Wisconsin, he will likely be held in the Rock County jail while his case is pending.