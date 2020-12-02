Local opposition, support for GOP proposal to require teachers back in the classroom

MADISON (WKOW) -- Despite a COVID-19 plan in jeopardy at the state capitol, dozens of teachers and parents are hopeful a Republican proposal to bring back teachers in the classroom survives.

The advocacy group “Open Dane County Schools” which supports finding ways to ensure a safe and reasonable approach to opening schools, called the GOP proposal a step in the right direction.

Assembly Republicans released a package of bills related to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those proposals would require teachers to teach in their classrooms by the end of January.

With a majority of school districts in Dane County closed and offering online instruction, parents are growing frustrated as some believe their kids are suffering without an in-person educational experience.

“It’s becoming a dire situation to get kids back in school and get a full education,” said Josh King, a parent of two high school students in Oregon.

King called the proposal a positive sign but also doesn’t like the idea of lawmakers making this decision. He believes there are other ways to have students and staff back at school.

“If this is done right, kids and teachers can do this safely and no one from our group is asking to put a high-risk individual at risk by forcing them back to school,” said King.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said state politicians should not be the ones deciding when it's safe to return to the classroom, especially after a 17-year-old Madison East High School student apparently died from a COVID-19 related illness this week.

"With this week's passing of an East High School student, now is not the time to approach an important conversation about school safety with cavalier politics,” Parisi said in a statement to 27 News.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway also criticized the GOP package of bills, which would also bar local health officers from enacting public health restrictions.

“We have used (public health orders) to really fine-tune restrictions to restrict places where we are seeing spread and loosen them at places where we are not,” said Rhodes-Conway.