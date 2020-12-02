Madison father shares what led up to teen son’s COVID-19 death

MADISON (WKOW) -- The father of a Madison East High School student who lost his life to COVID-19 complications is sharing a warning for other parents.

In an interview with the online Spanish publication miwisconsin, Milton Morocho said his son Isai started feeling sick last week. He took a COVID test, but it came back negative.

Over the next few days, his health deteriorated. His parents took him back to be checked by doctors, but his father said they didn't test him for COVID again, because he didn't have respiratory problems.

A few days later, the 16-year-old was dead.

A toxicology report showed Isai died from COVID-19 pneumonia.

His father said, "Please, beautiful people, if your children have any symptom, don't relax just because they're young. Please don't surrender after taking them, even if the doctors say, 'No the test was negative.' Make them do another one."

He said Isai suffered a cardiac event before we died.

A GoFundMe has been started to support his family.