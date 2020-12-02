Madison Police investigate shots fired on north side

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after shell casings were found on the north side of the city early Wednesday morning.

MPD said they were called to the 1700 block of Tennyson Lane at about 1:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots in the area. The caller said they heard a total of 10 gunshots.

Officers located six shell casings. No property damage was found and there were no injuries reported.

Madison police are speaking with people in the area and checking video as they investigate what happened.

If you have information on this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.