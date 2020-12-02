Man pleads guilty to killing woman after remains found

LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman whose remains were found six months after she disappeared. News outlets cited court records in reporting that 25-year-old David Sparks entered the plea Monday in Garrard County Circuit Court. He was indicted last year on murder and other charges in the death of 23-year-old Savannah Spurlock, who was last seen in January 2019 leaving a Lexington bar with Sparks and two other men. A tip about a foul odor led authorities to search property connected to Sparks’ family in Garrard County, where they discovered Spurlock’s remains. Sentencing is set for Dec. 17.