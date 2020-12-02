Mild, dry weather for days

MADISON (WKOW) - High temperatures return to above average values Wednesday and the dry, mostly sunny streak continues.

High pressure nearby will continue to bring clear skies.

Mostly sunny skies are expected, with some passing mid-high level clouds.

Winds will near speeds of 5 mph and come from the west.

Temperatures on Wednesday will likely reach the low 40s by the afternoon.

Although, there's a chilly start to the day with most of the region waking up to temperatures in the teens. Numbers start similar to Tuesday morning, but warm more throughout the day.

Highs continue above the average of 35 degrees through the weekend.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, it's a trend that likely continues for the next two weeks. Southern Wisconsin is under the 'above average' portion for the temperature outlook.

The region is also under the 'drier than average' region for the CPC's precipitation outlook for the next two weeks, like most of the country.