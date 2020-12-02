Police: Beaten bowling manager asked patrons to wear masks

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say the manager of a Maryland bowling alley was assaulted after he asked some patrons to wear face masks. Anne Arundel police say a Bowl America manager asked several patrons to leave on Saturday because they refused to wear face masks, which the bowling alley requires. Police told The Capital Gazette that the manager was punched and knocked down after he escorted the group outside. While the manager was down, police say the other men in the group hit and kicked him. Police say another employee was also assaulted by the group. The manager was hospitalized with minor injuries.