Rage and hope fuel women’s revolt over abortion in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — When Polish authorities sought to impose a near-total ban on abortion in October, actress and singer Karolina Micula spontaneously stripped to her waist along with a friend and climbed on the roof of a car at a busy Warsaw intersection during a protest. It was one of many taboo-breaking acts that have occurred in the weeks of women-led protests that are growing into the largest protest movement since Poland threw off communism 30 years ago. Furious people are even calling the movement a revolution. The government says it will not allow any revolution against the constitutional organs of the state, and is increasingly detaining protesters and even using tear gas and force in some cases.