Slovakian court stiffens sentence of reporter’s killer

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The Supreme Court of Slovakia has increased the prison sentence of a former soldier convicted of killing an investigative journalist and his fiancée. In April, a lower court gave Miroslav Marcek a 23-year prison term for the contract killings of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova in 2018. The high court increased the sentence to 25 years on Wednesday. Marcek had pleaded guilty to fatally shooting the two but appealed as did the prosecutors. Kuciak and Kusnirova, both 27, were killed at their home in the town of Velka Maca on Feb. 21, 2018. Kuciak had been investigating possible government corruption. The killings prompted street protests and a political crisis that led to the government’s collapse.