Ugandan opposition candidate Bobi Wine resumes campaign

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan opposition presidential hopeful and musician Bobi Wine says he will resume his campaign after suspending it in protest over police brutality. Wine spoke to journalists after meeting the head of the country’s electoral body. He suspended his campaign on Tuesday after police shot his car tires and fired rubber bullets that injured his bodyguards and supporters. The singer has captured the imagination of many in Uganda as he challenges President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power for 36 years. Police accuse Wine of flouting COVID-19 guidelines that require presidential candidates to address fewer than 200 people.