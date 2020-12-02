UW Health opens new COVID-19 testing site on Madison’s east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health is opening a new indoor drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility on the east side of Madison on Wednesday.

The new site is located at 3819 John Wall Drive. It will take over the COVID-19 testing that is currently being done of symptomatic patients, pre-surgical patients, and UW Health employees at an outdoor site on Madison's west side.

At least ten cars will be allowed inside the climate-controlled facility at a time.

For now, the site will be used just for COVID-19 tests but it is expected that flu vaccinations, COVID-19 vaccinations, and collection for other medical testing may be performed there as well, according to a press release sent Wednesday morning.

“We want to use our new testing center to optimize the patient experience and the care we deliver here at UW Health. The average time for check-in and testing is 8-10 minutes which patients have appreciated,” said Teresa Neely, UW Health Senior Vice-President, and Chief Ambulatory Officer. “We hope this will be a convenient option for patients not just during the pandemic, but in the years to come.”

UW Health officials say they've completed more than 60,000 COVID-19 tests since their outdoor facility opened in March.

The John Wall Drive site is open seven days a week, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and UW Health says they can test over 500 patients a day.

COVID-19 testing is still by appointment only. Patients should call their primary care provider to determine the next steps and if testing is required, according to UW Health.