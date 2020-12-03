15-year-old Chicago homicide suspect arrested in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a 15-year-old on Thursday who was wanted in connection to a Chicago homicide.

Officers worked with the U.S. Marshals service to make the arrest on the city's north side.

Chicago police had been looking for the boy when they learned he was "hiding out in Madison."

Authorities caught up with the teen in the 500 block of Northport Drive at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to an incident report. He allegedly had a 40-caliber handgun and magazine capable of holding 50 bullets.

Police found the boy in the passenger seat of a parked car. In the driver's seat was 21-year-old Christopher Warren.

Warren allegedly had a 40-caliber handgun and 22-round magazine, according to police. He was tentatively charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession with intent to deliver THC.