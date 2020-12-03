House Democrats promise some COVID relief before holidays

WASHINGTON (AP) — The No. 2 House Democrat is telling colleagues the chamber won’t adjourn for the year without delivering at least some measure of COVID-19 relief. The pledge from Majority Leader Steny Hoyer comes as Democrats controlling the chamber are showing greater flexibility after absorbing losses in last month’s elections. But Hoyer also said leaders are shooting to adjourn for the holidays a week from now. It’s an optimistic timetable given the welter of unresolved issues dogging the relief effort. Momentum for finally passing a second major relief bill is building, especially after President-elect Joe Biden and Capitol Hill’s top Democrats endorsed a $908 billion bipartisan framework. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, continues to take a hard line.