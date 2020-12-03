$1 million bond ordered for man charged in 2008 killing of Brittany Zimmerman

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County judge today ordered a $1 million cash bond for a 53-year-old man charged in the 2008 killing of a 21-year-old Madison student.

David A. Kahl, 53, is charged with with first-degree intentional homicide in the April 2, 2008 killing of Brittany Zimmermann inside her Madison apartment.

Kahl currently is incarcerated at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution until November of 2021. If he is able to post bond, he will have to remain on 24-hour GPS monitoring.

According to a criminal complaint filed in March when Kahl was charged, witnesses told investigators that they saw Kahl in the area of Zimmerman's West Doty Street apartment on the day of the murder.

The complaint say witnesses reported Kahl tried to get drug money by claiming to people he needed $40 to fix a flat tire.



The complaint states the lock on Zimmermann's door was broken. It says the she was hit, stabbed several times and strangled.