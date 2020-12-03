Car crash leaves over 1,000 without power in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Over 1,000 people are without power on Madison's northside due to a car crash involving a utility pole Thursday afternoon.

Dane County dispatchers said that no one was hurt in the crash near the intersection of Northport Drive and Packers Avenue.

Madison Gas and Electric's outage map showed that 1,072 people were without power.

Madison police and firefighters are at the scene. An ambulance also responded as a precautionary measure, dispatchers said.

The crash was reported at 2:52 p.m.

MG&E estimated that power would be restored around 4 p.m.