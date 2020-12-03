Skip to Content

Chicago archdiocese to pay $1.5 million in sexual abuse suit

CHICAGO (AP) — The Archdiocese of Chicago has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who says he was sexually abused as a child by a defrocked priest who was convicted of sexually abusing several boys. The plaintiff’s lawyer, Lyndsay Markley, said in a news release Thursday that Daniel McCormack sexually abused her client in the early 2000s when her client was a student at a Chicago Catholic school where McCormack taught and coached. The archdiocese has paid more than $11 million to settle similar lawsuits involving McCormack, who was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to molesting five boys. 

Associated Press

