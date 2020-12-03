China hits out at US after report of new visa restrictions

BEIJING (AP) — China is accusing critics in the U.S. government of “an escalation of political suppression” against Beijing following a report of new visa restrictions on members of China’s ruling Communist Party and their immediate family members. A foreign ministry spokesperson says China will “make representations” to the U.S. over the report in the New York Times that such individuals would be limited to one-month, single-entry visas. The spokesperson calls Washington’s approach “totally inconsistent with the U.S.’s own interests,” and says it would damage America’s global image. The Times report could not immediately be confirmed, but follows earlier hints that Washington was planning such a move, possibly even including a total ban on all 92 million Communist Party members.