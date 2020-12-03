Coan ready to return for Badgers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Badgers head coach Paul Chryst says quarterback Jack Coan is on the verge of being cleared to dress for Saturday's game against Indiana.

"Each week, Jack has been able to progress. It's been a little bit of a long road for him, but each week been able to do more and do anticipate him being able to dress this week."

Coan has missed the entire season. He injured his foot in preseason practice in early October. The senior was slated to start the season opener. In his place, freshman Graham Mertz has thrown for 605 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.