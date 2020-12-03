Contact tracers seeing effect of Thanksgiving gatherings on virus spread

MADISON (WKOW) -- A week after Thanksgiving, contact tracers in Dane County said they're already seeing an uptick in cases tied to holiday gatherings.

"I just surveyed all my fellow contact tracers and said, 'What are you seeing?' and the No. 1 thing was getting together for Thanksgiving last week," Anne Morgan Giroux said.

Giroux has been working as a contact tracer for Public Health Madison and Dane County since June, and she says she's noticed an increasing number of infections coming from small gatherings instead of large super spreader events.

"It's these one-on-one or one-on-five gatherings, people coming over to each other's houses, or even sitting outside, which helps reduce the risk but doesn't eliminate it," Giroux said. "Because it is so saturated in the community right now, it really is a big risk just to be with one person outside your household."

Giroux said she and her colleagues are also noticing an increasing number of people who originally thought they only had a cold before testing positive for COVID-19.

"If you have cold symptoms [or] allergy congestion, go get tested... because that is one of the first mild signs of COVID," she said. "Hopefully, it won't get worse than that, but that it seems to be a telltale sign, and that's really tricky right now because colds, [the] flu, everything is going around. But don't risk it, just go get tested."

She said because testing is easily available in Dane County, people should get tested if they have any concerns.

"Go in and get tested. It's there for you," Giroux said.

Even as the increasing spread from small gatherings is worrying, Giroux said there is some good news. A few months ago, contact tracers were overwhelmed, but she said things are better now that Dane County hired more people.

"Things are more manageable," she said. "We've got lots of contact tracers calling, and everyone's feeling pretty committed to this. Burned out, yes, but still hanging in there and committed."

But she said another increase in cases at the end of the year could overwhelm the system again.

"We're heading into another holiday, and every time there's a huge increase like that, there is a possibility we get behind," Giroux said. "The more we get behind, the more spread there is because we can't get ahold of people and tell them to stay inside, isolate [and] quarantine."

She says contact tracers have also seen an increase in the number of infections tied to hunting trips.

Giroux said the best way to help healthcare workers, contact tracers and others fighting the pandemic is to stay home and follow other precautions like wearing a mask and social distancing if you have to go out.

"These are all the things that we've been saying all along, and the more we can do it ... the faster we'll get through this," she said. "The numbers will go down if we all do that."