DHS: 14 day quarantine still recommended

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shortening its guidelines on quarantining from 14 days to seven to 10 days depending on the circumstances.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, DHS Chief Medical Officer, said the new federal safety guidelines are being reviewed.

"The 14-day quarantine, which is based on the incubation period of the virus, is going to continue to be the safest approach. That is the window during which someone who is exposed the virus might develop symptoms or might develop infection and be able to spread the virus," said Westergaard.

State health officials say they will be releasing updated guidelines Friday.