Divers search for person in the Milwaukee River after police chase ends with a crash

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Police in Milwaukee are looking for a person who may have jumped into the river after a police chase.

It happened after the driver crashed near Water and Seeboth streets during a police chase Wednesday night.

A 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman had to be extricated from the car. They were taken into police custody and were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, police said.

There was an unconfirmed report from the people in the vehicle that a third person jumped into the water after the crash, according to WISN-TV.

Officers were trying to pull over a driver that ignored a red light and did not have any registration plates. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a chase began, police told WISN-TV.