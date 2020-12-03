DNR and Dane County Humane Society at odds over COVID wildlife rehabilitation policy

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Humane Society and the Wisconisn Department of Natural Resources are in disagreement over a policy that restricts rehabilitation for certain types of wildlife during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the DNR's current policy, wildlife rehabilitators are not allowed to help certain species of animals, including bats and members of the cat and weasel families, due to their potential susceptibility to COVID-19.

“Under current emergency restrictions, the DNR is tying wildlife rehabilitators’ hands, preventing them from using their expertise to help sick, injured and orphaned wildlife,” Evan Hafenbreadl, DCHS Public Relations Coordinator said. “The DNR says the restrictions are intended to prevent the spread of COVID, yet wildlife rehabilitators are trained specifically to help prevent the spread of disease among wild animals and between humans and animals in their care.”

The humane society says some wildlife is more at risk of serious consequences without the help of rehabilitators. Cave bats are already under threat due to the spread of White-Nose Syndrome, and bat populations are declining. All four species of Wisconsin cave bats are included on the state's threatened species list.

DCHS Wildlife Vet Technician Erin Lemley tells 27 News she's also concerned that well-meaning members of the public may attempt to help these animals if they have nowhere else to turn.

"Our concern is, these restrictions are actually causing more harm than they're doing good and creating a bigger risk both for the animals and the community," Lemley said. She added a licensed wildlife rehabilitator is better equipped to provide proper care for these animals, including housing patients in isolation, wearing specialized equipment, and following strict quarantine protocols.

The DNR says it takes its duty to protect and maintain wildlife populations across the state seriously.

"Accidentally exposing animals vulnerable to COVID-19 and then releasing it to the wild could endanger the larger population and threaten human health. Once in the wild, the virus could mutate into a form our much-awaited vaccines could not prevent," a statement reads.

The DNR says it will continue its temporary suspension of the rehabilitation of species vulnerable to COVID-19, in tandem with governments across the country and around the world. It says it continues to communicate with DCHS over their concerns about the restrictions.