E. Illinois goes up against Green Bay

Eastern Illinois (1-3) vs. Green Bay (0-2)

Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay squares off against Eastern Illinois in an early season matchup. Eastern Illinois blew out Chicago State by 22 at home on Thursday, while Green Bay fell to Wisconsin on the road on Tuesday, 82-42.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Green Bay’s Josh Jefferson has averaged 13 points while Amari Davis has put up 13 points. For the Panthers, Josiah Wallace has averaged 14.5 points while Marvin Johnson has put up 8.8 points.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Jefferson has connected on 20 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 61.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Eastern Illinois’s Mack Smith has attempted 28 3-pointers and connected on 32.1 percent of them, and is 8 for 19 over the past three games.

STREAK STATS: Eastern Illinois has lost its last three road games, scoring 60 points, while allowing 72.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Green Bay is rated second in the Horizon with an average of 77 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com