Evers asks feds to prioritize vaccine distribution in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers today asked the Trump administration to prioritize its allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine to Wisconsin.

Evers also is asking for additional federal dollars to help Wisconsin deal with the increasing spread of COVID-19.

Evers sent a letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar requesting additional doses of the pending coronavirus vaccine.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it hopes to receive nearly 50,000 doses of the vaccine. Evers says that won't be enough to cover the state's health care workforce.

In his letter, Evers says because Wisconsin is a hot spot for the virus, the state should be prioritized with the first vaccine shipments. He's requesting enough doses to vaccinate all 450,000 members of the health care workforce, as well as high-risk Wisconsinites.

"A significant contributor to the crisis we are facing is that most of our statewide mitigation efforts have been struck down, enjoined, or are currently the subject of ongoing litigation—including even a public health emergency declaration and order requiring face coverings in public places—and a legislature that has not convened in more than 230 days," Evers wrote.

In a separate letter to President Donald Trump, both of Wisconsin's Senators and all 8 of Wisconsin's representatives, Evers says the state needs federal assistance due to a lack of response from the republican-controlled legislature.

"In the absence of statewide mitigation efforts supported by public health and science similar to those being used in other states to prevent the spread, Wisconsin has become one of the nation’s COVID-19 hotspots and there is a great need for additional federal support and resources," Evers wrote.

For the first quarter of the year, the Governor is requesting an additional

$58 million for COVID-19 testing sites, $255 million for testing kits and lab diagnostics, $36 million for contact tracing, $105 million for hospital system surge capacity including continued operation of the alternate care facility, $10 million for vaccine infrastructure readiness and $2 million for public health guidance and awareness.