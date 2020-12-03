France to prioritize nursing home residents for vaccination

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Jean Castex says that COVID-19 vaccines will go to nursing homes residents first when doses become available in France, which is not expected before the end of the month. France has purchased vaccines through agreements the European Union reached with drugmakers to secure shots for the EU’s 27 member nations. Castex said France potentially will get enough to vaccinate 100 million people. The country has a population of 67 million. The prime minister says the government has set aside 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) for next year to make the vaccines available for free. But Castex reaffirmed Thursday that vaccinations won’t be mandatory.