Holiday movies, music specials arrive to light a bleak year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bring on the sentimental holiday rom-coms, the chorus of Christmas music specials and the nostalgia of last century’s animated charmers. We’ll take any and all feel-good moments in a year of scarcity. The new holiday specials out this month from pop stars include “My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood” on HBO Max, “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” on Apple TV+ and “A Holly Dolly Christmas” on CBS. Among the holiday-themed movies are Netflix’s “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, with Forest Whitaker, “Godmothered” on Disney + with Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher, and Hallmark’s “Love, Lights, Hanukkah!” with Marilu Henner.