Imprisoned hacker ordered to be released, promptly deported

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the compassionate release of a computer hacker serving 20 years for giving the Islamic State group the personal data of hundreds of U.S. government and military personnel, saying the man will be placed in ICE custody for prompt deportation. U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema in Alexandria signed the order Thursday reducing the sentence of Ardit Ferizi to time served. Brinkema also ordered the Bureau of Prisons to immediately place Ferizi in a 14-day quarantine to ensure he’s not infected with the coronavirus. The judge says Ferizi will subsequently be released into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation to Kosovo.