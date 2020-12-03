LA officials stream annual ceremony honoring unknown dead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles religious leaders have managed to conduct their annual ceremony honoring those who died with no one to claim their bodies by streaming it live on Facebook this year. A handful of pastors from various faiths gathered at a nearly deserted Los Angeles cemetery Thursday to conduct the solemn ceremony. Normally the public is invited, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented that this year. Still, the group insisted no one should be forgotten in death, and so they honored 1,547 people who died in Los Angeles County in 2017. Authorities spend three years trying to find relatives first.