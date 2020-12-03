Skip to Content

Long-lived stretch of dry, mild weather continues

MADISON (WKOW) - If you're looking to get your Christmas trees in the coming days, you're in luck.

SET UP
A long-lived stretch of dry, mild weather continues with a sprawling area of high pressure in control.

TODAY
Expect cloudier conditions this morning with increasing sunshine by midday through the afternoon with a high around 40°.

TONIGHT
Mostly clear to partly cloudy with a low of 27°.

FRIDAY
Mostly sunny with a high around 40° again.

SATURDAY
Mostly sunny with a high of 39°.

SUNDAY
Partly sunny with a few flurries possible in the afternoon through overnight hours with a high of 37°, though no accumulations are expected.

MONDAY
Partly sunny with a high of 38°.

TUESDAY
Partly sunny with a high of 41°.

WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny and milder with a high of 44°.

