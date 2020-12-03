Long-lived stretch of dry, mild weather continues
MADISON (WKOW) - If you're looking to get your Christmas trees in the coming days, you're in luck.
SET UP
A long-lived stretch of dry, mild weather continues with a sprawling area of high pressure in control.
TODAY
Expect cloudier conditions this morning with increasing sunshine by midday through the afternoon with a high around 40°.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear to partly cloudy with a low of 27°.
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny with a high around 40° again.
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny with a high of 39°.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny with a few flurries possible in the afternoon through overnight hours with a high of 37°, though no accumulations are expected.
MONDAY
Partly sunny with a high of 38°.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny with a high of 41°.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny and milder with a high of 44°.