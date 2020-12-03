Migrant farm workers allege pesticide exposure in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — More than two dozen migrant workers from Texas allege in a new federal lawsuit that they were sprayed with toxic pesticides while working in central Illinois cornfields. They include teenagers, workers in their 60s and a pregnant woman. The lawsuit alleges the workers were sprayed by a helicopter and plane treating fields in July and August 2019, despite wearing neon orange hats and backpacks. The 27 workers’ symptoms included shortness of breath, blurred vision, eye irritation and dizziness. Some say their symptoms have persisted. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Springfield, Illinois. The companies accused in the lawsuit haven’t returned messages.