MSCR temporarily halts child care program due to increased COVID cases

MADISON (WKOW) -- A program that offers child care to Madison families in the most need of help during the coronavirus pandemic has been temporarily shut down because of an increase in COVID cases.

Madison School and Community Recreation made the decision the weekend before Thanksgiving to halt its child care program. Madison Metropolitan School District Spokesperson Tim LeMonds tells 27 News they expect to be back open by December 14.

Read the letter sent to families below:

Dear MSCR Cares Families,

Due to current coronavirus infection rates in Madison and Dane County, as a precaution, we are closing all MSCR Cares childcare sites for the two weeks after Thanksgiving break. We expect to reopen Dec. 14. With some still planning to gather or travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, we are not confident we can safely reopen and operate following the holiday break.

This very difficult decision comes after careful consideration of current COVID-19 rates as well as review of Public Health Madison & Dane County's holiday recommendation on avoiding gatherings and traveling for Thanksgiving.

Public Health Holiday Gathering Recommendation:

If you attend any kind of gathering this Thanksgiving, you should stay home for 14 days after the event and monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms. If you are not able to quarantine before or after an event, then do not attend. Given the current spread of the virus in our communities, we urge everyone to not gather for Thanksgiving this year and to celebrate virtually instead. If you are going to gather no matter what, then we urge you to follow as many precautions as possible to slow the spread of COVID-19. Through our individual actions, we can protect our health care systems this holiday season

For more information and data about COVID-19, visit Public Health Madison & Dane County’s website: http://publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus

Families will not be charged program fees for this time off. We will issue a prorated credit to your account for fees already paid. If you would prefer a refund, please contact us at vmejeris@madison.k12.wi.us.

Staff are working to ensure all students have the instructional materials they need to learn virtually from home, including their Chromebook. Teachers are being notified that students attending MSCR Cares will be transitioning to virtual learning from home until December 14.

We want to ensure all Cares students have access to nutritious meals they would otherwise receive in childcare. You can find this week's adjusted meal delivery schedule here. Next week, the normal food delivery schedule will resume.

Since the outset of this pandemic, the health and safety of our students, staff and families have been at the center of our decision making. Looking ahead, we will continue to work with local health officials to assess conditions in order to make decisions about any future closures. We will continue to work hard to inform you of those decisions as far in advance as possible.

We wish you a safe and restful holiday and strongly encourage you to follow guidance from Public Health Madison & Dane County as you celebrate the season of gratitude.