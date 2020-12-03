‘Multiple casualties’ after explosion at UK warehouse

LONDON (AP) -- A local British emergency services department says there have been "multiple casualties" following a large explosion at a warehouse near the southwest England city of Bristol.

The Avon Fire and Rescue Service said Thursday that it was called at 11:22 a.m. to a large explosion at the warehouse in the industrial area of Avonmouth.

The fire service said its personnel were joined at the scene by Avon and Somerset Police officers and medics from the South West Ambulance Service.

A witness says he thinks the warehouse was being used as a waste center and that there is a "helicopter looking for missing people."