New Queen Latifah drama gets post-Super Bowl debut showcase

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Queen Latifah’s upcoming drama series has scored a touchdown. CBS says “The Equalizer” will get the coveted post-Super Bowl slot next February to showcase its debut. “The Equalizer,” a reboot of the 1980s series about a retired intelligence agent turned private detective, stars Latifah as an ex-CIA agent and single mom who helps those with no one else to turn to. The series will immediately follow the conclusion of CBS Sports’ Sunday, Feb. 7, Super Bowl broadcast, with future episodes of “The Equalizer” airing at 8 p.m. EST Sundays. CBS also said that a special edition of Stephen Colbert’s daily “The Late Show” will follow late local news on Super Bowl night.