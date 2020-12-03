Next for Biden: Naming a health care team as pandemic rages

WASHINGTON (AP) — Up soon for President-elect Joe Biden: naming his top health care officials as the coronavirus pandemic rages. It’s hard to imagine more consequential picks. Biden is expected to announce his choice to head the Department of Health and Human Services next week. Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has emerged as a focus of attention for the job. Although Raimondo has been aggressive in confronting the virus, her state is facing a dangerous surge and struggling to flatten the curve. Businessman Jeff Zients is widely seen as the leading contender for a White House post coordinating the government’s overall virus response.