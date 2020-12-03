One Good Thing: Hong Kong restaurant trains the disabled

HONG KONG (AP) — Located smack in the middle of Hong Kong’s bustling Mong Kok neighborhood, Dignity Kitchen offers an array of mouthwatering Singaporean fare. But what sets Dignity Kitchen apart from other restaurants in the city is that it is a social enterprise, almost entirely staffed by employees with physical or mental disabilities. The restaurant trains disabled employees to prep food and cook, as well as serve customers. “It’s important to help the disabled or the disadvantaged people, because they are at society’s bottom of the pyramid,” says the restaurant’s founder, Koh Seng Choon. Ultimately, Dignity Kitchen aims to place its employees in other jobs in the food and beverage sector.