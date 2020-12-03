Overture Center asks for donations to meet fundraising goal

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Overture Center is asking for help meeting its fundraising goal, after it was forced to close its doors due to COVID-19.

An anonymous donor is offering to match all gifts made to Overture’s Intermission Campaign through the end of the year. Overture Center is currently aiming to raise $1.5 million by December 31.

As of Dec. 1, $1,137,485 has been committed to the campaign, 76 percent of the $1.5 million goal. All cash and pledged gifts from individuals, businesses, grants and foundations will be counted, including ticket donations.

Donations may be made online or mailed to Overture Center at 201 State Street, Madison, WI 53703. They must be postmarked by December 31, 2020, to count for the campaign.