PG&E’s household customers facing 8% increase in power bills

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric’s household customers will be hit with an average rate increase of 8% to help the once-bankrupt utility pay for improvements designed to reduce the risk that its outdated equipment will ignite more deadly wildfires. The higher prices are effective March 1 and are expected to boost PG&E residential customer bills by an average of $13.44 a month. California power regulators approved the increases Thursday after two years of wrangling between PG&E and groups battling to limit how much customers should have to pay for the utility’s neglect of its electrical grid.