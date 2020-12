ARDEN HILLS (WKOW) -- A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on the interstate near Minneapolis Wednesday night.

It hit a vehicle as it landed. The incident closed part of the highway. No one was hurt.

The pilot is a an award-winning member of the U.S. Aerobatics Flying team, representing the U.S. in international competition twice. The FAA and NTSB are currently investigating Wednesday's landing.