Slow start dooms Badgers men’s hockey

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKOW) -- The Badgers could not rally from a huge hole at Ohio State. The Buckeyes scored four goals in the first period and held on for the 4-2 victory.

The Badgers did chip away at the deficit. Jason Dhooghe and Cole Caufield scored in the second period. However, Wisconsin would get no closer.

The Badgers fall to 4-5-0 (4-3-0-0-1-0 Big Ten). Ohio State improves to 2-3-0 (1-3-0-0-1-0 Big Ten).

The two teams will meet again on Friday at 4:30 p.m.